Kerala has so far been successful in its fight against the novel Coronavirus and is heaving a sigh of relief over the low death rate, increasing recovery rate and the declining rate of new cases.

While the death rate in India is close to three percent, in Kerala it is only 0.6 percent as the southern state has reported only three deaths so far in the 384 reported cases. The third patient who died, on the weekend, is from Puducherry. No death has been reported from Kerala in the past week. Two new cases were reported on Sunday, while 36 patients recovered.

The state also has a high number of recoveries – 179 – second only to Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in India with nearly 2,000 cases.

On Kerala’s rate, which is said to be among the best in the world, state Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Monday tweeted that Kerala’s coronavirus curve has started to flatten.

“COVID-19 curve of Kerala has started to flatten. The active cases for the last one week has declined. The recovered cases (green curve) will cross the yellow curve soon,” tweeted Isaac.

Kerala was the first state to report a coronavirus case on January 30. However, it reported its first death only after almost two months.

On March 28, the state recorded its first death due to the novel coronavirus as a 69-year-old man who returned from Dubai and was under treatment at the Kochi Medical College following symptoms of pneumonia passed away. A second death was reported on March 31 after a 68-year-old man, who had been tested positive for Coronavirus, passed away.

Amitabh Kant, the CEO of plan panel Niti Aayog, is among those who have praised the Left-ruled state for its efficient COVID-19 response.

“My compliments to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the people of Kerala for the remarkable handling of #COVID-19 Its daily discharges far exceed daily new infections. It has restricted secondary spread and while international mortality rate is 5.75, rate in Kerala is mere 0.58 with just 2 deaths,” tweeted Kant.

Even as Kerala’s model of pandemic management has been widely appreciated, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has cautioned the people against letting guard down and taking containment restrictions lightly.

In a special state cabinet meeting held today, the government has decided to take a call on extending the lockdown in the state only after the decision of the Centre.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took stock of the present situation and the steps taken to combat the spread of Covid-19, which have so far been done well in the state.

The Vijayan cabinet will now meet on Wednesday, as by then the guidelines of the Centre will be out.