Kerala Congress MLA’s legal firm issues defamation notice to CPM leader

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan’s legal firm, KMNP Law has served a legal notice to CPM’s Ernakulam district committee secretary CN Mohanan over his allegations against the firm.

In the legal notice, KMNP Law owned by Mathew Kuzhalnandan and his friends demanded Mohanan to either issue a public apology or pay Rs 2.50 crore for defaming the firm by raising baseless allegations against it.

The notice, issued by Supreme Court lawyer Rohan Thawani on behalf of the KMNP Law, is in the wake of allegations raised by Mohanan against the law firm. The complaint has been filed before the Delhi High Court. As per the legal notice sent to C N Mohanan, he has to respond to the notice within seven days after receiving it. If he refuses to obey any of the conditions, the court will initiate proceedings against him.

Advertisement

CN Mohanan, during a press meet in Kochi on 15 August, made allegations against the law firm KMNP Law, owned by Mathew Kuzhalnandan and his friends. He alleged that Kuzhalnadan has been using the offices of the law firm for money laundering.

The CPM leader came out with serious allegations against Kuzhalnadan days after he leveled serious charges against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan in the ‘Masappady’(Monthly pay-off) controversy.

Mohanan also alleged that Kuzhalnadan committed several violations, including establishing a resort at Chinnakanal in Idukki when rules prohibit such constructions.

He said Kuzhalnadan and his wife purchased assets worth Rs 30.5 crore during a period between 2016-17 and 2020-21, whereas the income of both of them for the five years was only Rs 95.86 lakh. The documents submitted by Kuzhalnadan in his election affidavit show that he has acquired assets that are 30 times more than his known sources of income, said Mohanan.