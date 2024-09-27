Kerala CM Vijayan rejects allegations of Left MLA P V Anvar; says exit expected

A day after CPI-M-backed independent MLA PV Anvar unleashed a blistering attack against him and the Left government, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed all allegations against the party and the government.

The Chief Minister said Anvar’s departure was expected. His allegations and responses only confirm the party’s suspicions, he said.

Speaking to mediapersons in Delhi, who had come to attend the CPI-M Politburo meeting, Pinarayi Vijayan said Anvar’s statements targeted the government, the front and the party.

Stating that actions have already been taken on Anvar’s complaints, CM Vijayan said he will respond to all allegations in due time.

“Anvar’s claims have been directed against the party, front and the government. Furthermore, his comments are similar to the ones used by the enemies of the LDF. The intention is clear, as Anvar himself has stated that he is distancing himself from the LDF and will not attend parliamentary party meetings. I categorically reject all of Anvar’s allegations,” CM Vijayan said.

Pinarayi Vijayan, however, made it clear that Anvar’s remarks would not in any manner affect the ongoing probes and inquiries into the various complaints and allegations made by him.

Virtually ending his association with the ruling LDF, Anvar on Thursday lashed out at CM Vijayan, accusing him of misleading the public and demanding that he give up the charge of the Home department.

Anvar, who was the most loyal of his own camp, has unleashed harsh words that Pinarayi Vijayan had never heard even during the height of sectarianism when the VS Achuthanandan faction was at the helm of affairs in the party.

Anvar said the issues faced by the ordinary party workers in Kerala have never been the concern of the party bosses.

He reiterated that he has been airing the sentiments of the party workers and hundreds of the relatives of the martyrs. Alleging that Pinarayi might have asked ADGP Ajithkumar to disrupt ThrissurPooram to benefit the BJP, Anvar asked the media to find out the truth behind the incident. He alleged that the vested interests in the party totally surrendered before the RSS and the BJP.

It was the image of the Chief Minister that helped the LDF return to power in the last assembly elections, but the image has suffered a huge fall since, Anvar said and even alleged that the illegal gold seizures made by the Malappuram police had the blessings of Pinarayi Vijayan.

Anvar alleged that Chief Minister Vijayan is being controlled by a coterie led by ADGP Ajith Kumar and CM’s political secretary P Sasi. He even scoffed that if things continue this way, Pinarayi Vijayan would be the last Communist Chief Minister of Kerala.

“If this continues, Pinarayi Vijayan will be the last communist Chief Minister of Kerala. The Chief Minister’s office stands over a volcano; it could erupt at any moment,” Anvar said.

” Pinarayi Vijayan, the shining Sun in Kerala, has been extinguished, and the Chief Minister’s graph has dropped from 100 to zero,” said Anvar.