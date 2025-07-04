Logo

# India

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan departs for US amid criticism of Kerala’s health sector

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will leave for the United States via Dubai on Friday night, reportedly for a follow-up medical treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

SNS | Thiruvananthapuram | July 4, 2025 8:50 pm

File Photo: IANS

Kerala Chief Minister  Pinarayi Vijayan will leave for the United States via Dubai  on Friday night,  reportedly for a follow-up medical treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. 

Sources said the CM will have a layover in Dubai, from where he will fly to the United States.

The Chief Minister’s trip comes amid mounting criticism of the state’s health sector. The state government is under criticism for its alleged inept handling of the health department. The health department has been facing  severe  criticism  from various quarters, including from the opposition parties  after a building collapse at Kottayam Medical College claimed a life on Thursday. The lack of equipment in medical colleges had also come to light.

The Head of the Urology Department at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College  had recently revealed that  surgeries had to be halted due to lack of equipment. Protests are growing across Kerala , demanding  Health  Minister Veena George’s resignation.

