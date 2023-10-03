Kerala CM not upholding his constitutional obligation: Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan has again taken a tough stand against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Speaking to media persons here, Governor Khan said that it is the constitutional obligation of the Chief Minister to explain administrative matters to him and the Chief Minister is not doing it.

He alleged that the Government is functioning according to the directions of the party.

Raj Bhavan is not being informed about the affairs of the government. It is not ministers and officials who are to inform the affairs of the government to Raj Bhavan. The Governor said that the Chief Minister should clarify these matters.

Regarding the Governor’s refusal to sign some of the bills passed by the Assembly, Governor Khan said that he would not sign the bills that are against the Supreme Court judgments and against the Constitution.

The Governor said that the move of the government is to hold the appointment of Vice Chancellors in the universities in the state in its hands.

The Governor also stated that he will seek clarification from the government if he receives complaints about the Karuvannur cooperative bank fraud.