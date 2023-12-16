Kerala CM has a sadist mindset: VD Satheesan

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Saturday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of having a ‘sadist mindset.’

Speaking to media persons in Kozhikode, Satheesan alleged that Chief Minister Vijayan is taking criminals with him. He said that criminals who have heard the name of the police force are escorting him on his Navakerala Sadas journey.

Satheesan alleged that the mental balance of the Chief Minister is lost. “The Chief Minister has a sadistic mentality. It is suspected that the Chief Minister is forgetting to take his medicine, the ministers should take it and give it to him,” Satheesan said.

He asked whether anybody has the right to stage a protest against the government and the CM in Kerala or not.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s personal security staff has come under scathing criticism for “overstepping” the bounds of their official duty and “assaulting” Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists who staged a black flag protest as the motorcade ferrying the Cabinet to a Navakerala Sadas venue in Kayamkulam Assembly constituency in Alappuzha district on Saturday morning.

Satheesan said the Chief Minister’s security team has no role in maintaining public peace. Such authority is the preserve of the local police, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijayan said that he was not aware that his personal security officer assaulted KSU activists.

“The security team is duty-bound to protect the Chief Minister. There is nothing illegal about officers performing their official obligations,” said Chief Minister Vijayan.