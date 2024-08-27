Kerala CM discusses rehabilitation of Wayanad victims with Modi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and discussed the rehabilitation of victims of the recent natural disaster in Wayanad.

The State government had submitted an additional, detailed memorandum to the Central government.

The Prime Minister had visited landslide-hit parts of Wayanad and assured the state of all help.

The landslides triggered by heavy rains caused hillsides to collapse, destroying all habitation below. The disaster was one of the deadliest in Kerala’s history, with reports of over 420 fatalities, 397 injuries, and more than 118 people missing.