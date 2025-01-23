Kerala CM denies financial fraud charges in PPE kit purchase

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday denied the opposition’s charge that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, tabled in the Assembly, confirmed that there was huge corruption in the purchase of PPE kits during the COVID-19 period.

Denying the charges, Chief Minister Vijayan said in the Assembly that the CAG report is bereft of the inflation factor or the scarcity of essential items during that period. He said the LDF government had worked tirelessly and honestly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The government gave priority to saving people’s lives. There was a shortage of essentials, and PPE kits were very much needed. The government gave a befitting and clear reply to the CAG,” he said.

“An official expert committee, led by the Chief Secretary, was tasked with taking actions based on the circumstances. It had to act in accordance with the emergency situation,” he added.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, which was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday, has confirmed that there were widespread irregularities in Kerala in the purchase of PPE kits during the COVID-19 period.

The report confirmed the allegation regarding an irregularity of Rs 10.23 crore in the purchase of 15,000 PPE kits during the 2020 COVID-19 period.

In its report, ‘Performance Audit on Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services’, the CAG said that PPE kits were purchased for Rs 550 apiece on March 28, 2020. Just two days later, another purchase was made for the price of Rs 1,550 each, leading to an additional expenditure of Rs 10.23 crore.

A new supplier, who charged 300% more than the standard rate, was among those from whom the procurement was made. The audit found that the government overlooked companies offering lower-priced products and favoured new suppliers, resulting in these inflated costs.

The CAG had heard the government’s explanation in November 2024. According to the report, the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd. (KMSCL) ignored a firm that was ready to supply PPE kits at a lower rate and opted to buy from other vendors at much higher prices.