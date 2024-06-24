Kerala CM continues to draw flak over LDF’s debacle in Lok Sabha polls

The CPI-M state leadership in Kerala believes that the criticism against the chief minister, the party policies and the government’s working style have a planned and organized nature.

A majority of CPI-M leaders, who participated at the discussions in the party state committee meeting did not agree with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s view that the LDF’s debacle in the Lok Sabha polls not because of the anti- incumbency factor against his government, but it was a reflection of people’s ire against the BJP government at the Centre, who voted in favour of the UDF.

It has been reported that chief minister Vijayan and his government came under sharp criticism in the state committee meeting of the party the other day Participating in the discussions in the state committee, many members squarely blamed the chief minister and his government for the humiliating defeat of the LDF in the Lok Sabha polls.

A few leaders reportedly said the chief minister’s style of function as the main reason for the defeat of the LDF.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came in for sharp criticism at the CPI-M district committee meetings too.

At the CPI-M Ernakulam District Committee meeting held on Sunday to discuss the report of the party state committee regarding the LDF’s debacle in the Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s unwillingness to address the allegations raised against his daughter in front of the media came in for criticism.

Some members in the committee said when allegations were raised against his son, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, party then state secretary, had openly told the media that his son is solely responsible for the allegations levelled against him, and that the party has nothing to do with it. However, the Chief Minister was not ready to make any kind of explanation anywhere on the Exalogic controversy, they said.

LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan’s media appearance on election day, where he mentioned his meeting with BJP Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar, was a big setback for the party, members said . His remark that the BJP had fielded good candidates like Rajiv Chandrasekhar contributed to the party’s rout, some others said . Some committee members also said that Jayarajan’s association with Dallal Nandakumar brought disrepute to the entire party.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came under criticism at the CPI-M Pathanamthitta Secretariat meeting also . At the district secretariat meeting held on Friday , members alleged that the Chief Minister’s behaviour has caused public animosity against the LDF government.

The propaganda that the children of party leaders are making money by doing business has created a bad image for the party and the LDF among the people, they said.

Meanwhile, the CPI-M has decided to conduct zonal meetings from July 2 to strengthen the party and help it regain the ground it lost in the recent Lok Sabha elections.