Kerala CM condemns Sangh Parivar violence against Tushar Gandhi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday condemned the alleged Sangh Parivar violence on Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi at Neyyattinkara, calling it “an attack on the secularism and democracy of the country”.

Vijayan, in a statement here, said actions that violate freedom of expression could not be tolerated in a democratic society.

Stating that moves like blocking the passage of national and international personalities coming to Kerala will not be allowed, CM Vijayan said legal and democratic action will be taken against the culprits.

Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and a public servant, arrived in Kerala to inaugurate the 100th anniversary of the Gandhi- Sree Narayana Guru meeting at Varkala Sivagiri and to unveil the statue of noted Gandhian Gopinathan Nair.

A group of RSS and BJP activists allegedly detained Tushar Gandhi near Neyyattinkara, in the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday evening. Gandhi was in the town to unveil the statue of eminent Gandhian late Gopinathan Nair.

In his speech, he reportedly stated that cancer had crippled the country’s soul and accused the Sangh Parivar of spreading it. Irked by Gandhi’s remarks against the Sangh Parivar, RSS and BJP workers shouted slogans and blocked his car, creating tension in the area. They questioned him after the function. However, Gandhi said he stood by his words and returned after raising the slogan “Gandhi Ki Jai.”

The incident triggered widespread protest. Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan said blocking Tushar Gandhi is equivalent to insulting Mahatma Gandhi. He said the incident was humiliating to the whole state. Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran said there’s no justification for the Sangh Parivar action.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam termed the incident an unpardonable crime. The incident has once again exposed the Sangh Parivar, he said.