Kerala BJP leader dares party leadership to ban her

BJP’s Kerala leader Sobha Surendran in an indirect attack on the state BJP leadership on Thursday said there was no politician in the state who has the backbone to issue ‘Ooruvilakku’ (ban) against her.

Speaking to media persons in Trissur, Sobha alleged that the Chairman of Light Master Lighting India Pvt Ltd. James Palamuttam, who withdrew from the AI camera project after sensing scams in the project, is facing threats now. She said James had come to see her.

Stating that a mafia group associated with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is threatening many industrialists, Shobha said that national agencies should intervene in the matter, understanding the seriousness of the issue.

She alleged that huge corruption has taken place in the AI camera installation scheme. The probe agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) should perform its responsibility towards the country. It is not enough for Veena (CM’s daughter), Vivek (CM’s son), Vivek’s father-in-law and Pinarayi Vijayan’s wife to live in Kerala, others also have to live here.

It was Sobha Surendran who dragged CM’s family into the AI camera controversy and questioned the Opposition’s silence on it. On May 2, at a press conference in Trissur, she had alleged that the director of the company which took the tender for the AI cameras, Ramjith, is a benami of Prakash Babu, who is the father-in-law of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s son.