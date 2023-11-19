Kerala: BJP chief seeks Cong MP Rajmohan Unnithan’s resignation

BJP’s Kerala unit president K Surendran has demanded the resignation of Congress Kasargod MP Rajmohan Unnithan for allegedly defending the Palestinian Islamist militant organisation Hamas and calling for the murder of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Surendran also said that sympathizers of terror outfits should be booked by the state police over his outrageous remarks. He also criticized the Congress party for being silent about the killings of Christians in Azerbaijan, Nigeria and Yemen.

Taking to X, Surendran said that Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan is echoing terrorist propaganda. He further said that Unnithan’s inflammatory speech is not a usual political discourse rather it is akin to Jihadist extremism.

“Outraged by @INCIndia MP Rajmohan Unnithan’s reckless and inflammatory speech at the Palestine Rally. His call for the murder of Israeli PM Netanyahu is deplorable, echoing terrorist propaganda. This isn’t political discourse; it’s a dangerous incitement akin to jihadist extremism. We demand immediate legal action against such radical rhetoric. This isn’t about politics; it’s about preventing the spread of terrorist ideology,” the Kerala BJP president posted.

Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan has stirred a political row after he said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “should be shot and killed without a trial” for allegedly committing a “war crime” against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Addressing a rally to demonstrate solidarity with Palestine in Kerala’s Kasaragod on Friday, Rajmohan Unnithan reportedly said: “It is high time that the Nuremberg model was applied here (against the Israeli PM). Today, Benjamin Netanyahu is standing before the world as a war criminal. It is high time that Netanyahu was shot and killed without a trial because of the atrocities that his forces are committing on Palestinians.”

The rally was organised by the Kasaragod United Muslim Jamaath on Friday

Reacting to the Congress MP’s comment, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that such statements by a member of Parliament show the country in a poor light.

“I don’t know what is the stand of the Congress party on such statements by their MP. The Member of Parliament is a very responsible position which is taken note of by the international community. When an MP makes such a statement it’s a shame to the Indian Parliament and parliamentary democracy,” Muraleedharan said.