Kerala bids tearful farewell to nurse killed in Ahmedabad plane crash

Ranjitha Gopakumaran Nair, 39, the Keralite nurse who tragically lost her life in the Ahmedabad plane crash, was given a tearful farewell on Tuesday evening.

Her mortal remains were placed for public homage at Sree Vivekananda High School and at her residence in Pullad, Pathanamthitta.

A large number of people, including State Minister for Ports VN Vasavan and Minister for Culture Saji Cherian, gathered to pay their final respects.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Ranjitha’s body was brought to Thiruvananthapuram airport. General Education Minister V Sivankutty and Civil Supplies Minister GR Anil received the body at the airport.

CPM Polit Bureau Member MA Baby, CPM State Secretary MV Govindan, Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, and BJP leader S Suresh were also present to pay their respects. The body was then taken by road to her native village, Pullad in Pathanamthitta.

A public homage was held at Sree Vivekananda High School in Pullad, where Ranjitha had completed her schooling. The funeral was held at her family’s estate at 4 pm on Tuesday.

The identification of Ranjitha’s body was confirmed through DNA testing. The initial test failed to establish her identity, but confirmation was achieved through a subsequent test using a sample provided by her mother.