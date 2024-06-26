Kerala Assembly passes resolution condemning irregularities in tests held by NTA

The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the irregularities in the NEET and UGC-NET entrance exams conducted by the National Testing Agency.

The resolution called for immediate action from the central government to address the concerns of the affected candidates.

The members of both the ruling CPI-M-led LDF and the opposition Congress-led UDF voiced their concerns about the recent irregularities in the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams. They questioned the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) credibility and competence in administering these critical entrance tests.

The resolution was passed after a two-hour discussion on a motion moved by CPI-M legislator M Vijin to discuss the situation that had arisen as a result of the scandalous conduct of NEET this year.

Vijin said the NEET results were announced on June 4, coinciding with the Lok Sabha poll results, to divert attention from the entrance test outcome. His concerns were supported by the UDF, which also held the Centre responsible for the irregularities in the entrance exams.

Both the opposition and the LDF accused the Centre of altering the country’s education policy to serve their political interests.

Subsequently, state Higher Education Minister R Bindu introduced a resolution condemning the NTA’s functioning and the support it received from the Centre.

The resolution demanded that the central government take urgent measures to address the grievances of students and candidates affected by the NEET and NET exams. The House unanimously passed the resolution.

During the discussion, Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan asked the LDF government to turn its gaze inward too. He pointed out two exam-related irregularities — the controversy related to Kerala University Assistant Grade–II appointments in 2008 and the 2018 Public Service Commission (PSC) exam scam in which question papers were leaked to SFI leaders.