Kerala Archbishop’s statement sparks controversy

Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplani’s statement over political martyrdom has sparked a controversy in Kerala.

Speaking at an event organised under Kerala Catholic Youth Movement (KCYM) at Cherupuzha in Kannur district, Mar Joseph Pamplani said that the apostles had dedicated their lives to the welfare of others and they are the real martyrs but political martyrs are the ones who died fighting unnecessarily.

In his speech, Mar Joseph Pamplani asserted that the apostles’ martyrdom was for the truth but political martyrs were not for that. However, he did not take the name of any political party.

“Twelve disciples of Jesus were martyred for the truth and justice. However, the political martyrs of the new age were not martyred for justice. It happened when they went to quarrel unnecessarily,” the Archbishop said.

Pamplani also said that some of them fell off the bridge and died when they were chased by the police during demonstrations.

He further said there are no living conditions for the youth in Kerala and asked why young men and women go abroad soon after finishing high school.

Coming out against Mar Joseph Pamlani’s statement, CPI-M state committee member P Jayarajan asked if Mahatma Gandhi was killed for going to fight.

Jayarajan said that he did not know under what circumstances Pamplani made the statement insulting the martyrs.

LDF convener EP Jayarajan asked: “Did Gandhi ji die by falling from the bridge?” N Arun, state president of AIYF, the youth wing of the CPI, said the Archbishop’s statement against martyrs is an insult to cultural Kerala itself.

Slamming the Left parties for their attack against Joseph Pamplani, BJP state president K Surendran said the Archbishop has his right to express his opinion.

Attacking him for making an opinion is undemocratic, said Surendran. “It is the CPI-M that makes martyrs of those who died by going to unnecessary fights with others,” he added.

Mar Joseph Pamplany’s statement favouring the BJP and the Central government had grabbed headlines recently.