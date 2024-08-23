Kerala: AMMA responds to Hema Committee report

A controversy has erupted in Kerala over the state government’s decision to withhold more parts of the Hema Committee report than advised by the State Information Commission (SIC).

It has been alleged that the state government has selectively omitted and included information contrary to the directions of the SIC.

The Kerala government has withheld 11 paragraphs (paragraphs 97-108) from the recently released Hema Committee report without the recommendations of the State Information Commission.

The government released only 233 pages of the report excluding sections that could infringe the privacy of the individuals who deposed before the Committee.

However, in the report released on August 19, the government failed to remove paragraph 96, which the SIC has directed the state government to remove from the report.

The paragraph 96 in the report spoke of the sexual abuse faced by women from well-known personalities.

‘On analysis of evidence placed before us, we are satisfied that women face sexual harassment even from very well-known people in film industry, who were named before the Committee.On considering the various aspects of we have no reason to disbelieve what was stated before us regarding sexual harrasment in film industry,” the paragraph said.

This selective inclusion and exclusion of information has raised suspicion that this government is trying to protect some big shots in the Malayalam film industry.

Meanwhile, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has finally responded to the Hema Committee report, four days after it was released.

The Association has drawn flak from various quarters for its silence on the damning report released on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Kochi on Friday, AMMA General Secretary Sidique said the Association welcomes the Hema Committee report on the Malayalam film industry.

However, the association has rejected the observation of the Committee that there is a power group in the Malayalam film industry that wielded significant control over it.

“We welcome the recommendations of the Hema Committee report. However, we do not agree with the observation of the Committee that there is a power group in the Malayalam film industry,” he said.

He said the Hema Committee report is not against AMMA. “We are with the Hema Committee but the media are trying to portray us as an accused, which is unfortunate,” said Siddique.