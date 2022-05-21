Kerala actress abduction case: Police record bishop’s statement

A bishop’s statement has been recorded in connection with the 2017 actress abduction case, in which actor Dileep is eighth accused, sources said on Saturday.

Vincent Samuel, the bishop of Neyattinkara, is said to have appeared before the Crime Branch earlier this week and recorded his statement at an undisclosed place in Kottayam, after previously avoiding the media.

The bishop’s name initially surfaced in January, and it was said that he was important in Dileep receiving a bail, according to Balachandrakumar, the actor’s former friend and director.

Apart from the bishop’s role, Balachandrakumar said that Dileep conspired to get rid of the police officers investigating the matter.

The Neyattinkara diocese distanced itself from the affair, claiming that the bishop had no ties to the actor or Balachandrakumar.

However, as the police investigation into the new case filed based on Balachandrakumar’s confession advanced, Dileep and his colleagues requested anticipatory bail, which they were granted after many hearings.

The bishop was invited to give his account against this backdrop, and according to sources, the bishop indicated he knew Balachandrakumar but denied any role in Dileep receiving the Dileep.

Now with contradicting statements by the bishop, the two cases that the actor is entangled in and the probe in both the cases reaching its last leg, all eyes are on the probe report, as the Crime Branch has already sought cancellation of his bail, which will come up before the court later this month.

(with inputs from IANS)