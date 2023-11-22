Kerala: 4 Youth Cong workers held in use of fake IDs case

The Kerala Police have arrested four Youth Congress workers in connection with the alleged use of forged election ID cards in the Youth Congress state election.

Abhi Vikram, Vikas Krishnan, Binil Vinu and Fenny were arrested by the Museum Police. They are natives of Adoor. The police informed that there is digital evidence against the accused.

Meanwhile, police sources said that a notice will be issued to the Youth Congress state president Rahul Mankoothil, asking him to appear for interrogation in connection with the case.

In this connection, cyber sleuths have collected the database of the website which was used for election purposes. The website was hosted on a cloud platform from the United States and an extensive repository of about seven lakh individuals was recovered.

The Kerala Police have registered a case in connection with the alleged use of forged identity cards in the Youth Congress organisational election in the state, which was held on November 14.

Police have registered the case for forgery under various sections of the IT Act. The case is based on complaints filed by the Election Commission and various organisations.

An eight-member special team of Kerala Police has been assigned to probe the alleged use of fake voters ID cards during the Youth Congress election in the state. Thiruvananthapuram City Police Deputy Commissioner Nidhinraj P is heading the probe team.