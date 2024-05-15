Kerala: 10-year old girl abducted from her house, sexually assaulted

A 10-year-old girl sleeping in her house at Padannakkad near Kanhangad in Kerala’s Kasargod district was abducted, sexually assaulted and abandoned one kilometre away in the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident occurred when her grandfather briefly stepped out to milk the cow. The rest of the members of the family were asleep. It is suspected that the assailant entered the house when the grandfather went out after opening the front door.

The perpetrators stole the child’s gold earrings and abandoned her around one kilometre away from her home. The child sought assistance from a nearby household and reported the incident.

She had injuries on her eyes and neck. She is now undergoing treatment at the District Hospital in Kanhangad

The minor girl stated that she was abducted by someone who spoke Malayalam. Fingerprint experts and a dog squad arrived at the scene to conduct investigations.

The Hosdurg police are actively searching for the accused.

Initially, the police were investigating the incident as a case of abduction and robbery.

Now the police have added charges of sexual assault in the FIR after getting the girl’s medical report.