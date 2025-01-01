Kejriwal writes to RSS Chief, raises questions on ‘BJP actions’

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, raising several questions related to BJP actions, and asked whether the Hindu body endorses the ‘weakening of democracy’.

In the letter dated December 30, Kejriwal has claimed that BJP leaders were openly distributing money, and asked whether ”the RSS supported the BJP in buying votes”.

Advertisement

He asked Bhagwat whether the RSS supports the alleged wrongdoings of the BJP in the past.

Advertisement

The former Delhi chief minister has raised concerns about the alleged largescale cutting of Dalit and Purvanchali votes, asking if RSS believes this is right for democracy.

“Whatever wrong the BJP has done in the past, does RSS support it? BJP leaders are openly distributing money. Does RSS support buying votes? Dalit and Purvanchali votes are being cut on a large scale. Does RSS think this is right for democracy? Does the RSS not think that BJP is weakening democracy?” Kejriwal has asked.

The AAP has alleged that BJP leader Parvesh Sharma has distributed money for votes in the New Delhi constituency and submitted conflicting applications to the Election Commission for voter deletions and additions.

On Sunday, Kejriwal claimed that the BJP was “manipulating voters’ lists” while the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer has clarified that all objections and claims regarding the draft electoral roll were addressed by December 24. The final roll will be published on January 6, 2025.

The battle of allegations and counter-allegations is heating up ahead of Delhi Assembly elections scheduled early this year.