Kejriwal will again go to ‘Janta Ki Adalat’ to get people’s certificate of honesty

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday said that party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal is set to return amongst the public with his second ‘Janta Ki Adalat’ at Chhatrasal Stadium on Sunday, reaffirming his commitment to the national capital’s residents. He highlighted the significance of this moment, calling it the ultimate testament to Kejriwal’s integrity, who pledged to seek public’s certificate of honesty, when he resigned as CM.

Addressing a press conference here , he said that the AAP chief had decided that he would go to the ‘Janta Ki Adalat’ and present his case to the 2.5-3 crore people of Delhi. He further claimed that the central agencies including the ED and CBI did not find anything against Kejriwal, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the liquor policy case.

“The Supreme Court granted him bail, but even after this, Arvind Kejriwal said that he will come to power by taking a certificate of honesty from the public,” Singh added.

The senior AAP leader also claimed that there is no such example since the country’s independence, where a CM has shown such courage by resigning from the post not once but twice and contesting elections among the public for principles and ideals. “Arvind Kejriwal had resigned for the first time from a 49-day government, and now he has resigned once again. The BJP has continuously spread propaganda with the intention of exterminating the AAP,” he said.

Singh alleged that ruling dispensation at the Centre left no stone unturned to harass, arrest, and break AAP leaders, but Kejriwal and his party are standing like a rock and facing challenges. Inviting Delhiites to come to the public court, the AAP leader said, “I appeal to all the people of Delhi to attend the public court organized by Arvind Kejriwal in large numbers at Chhatrasal Stadium on October 6,”.