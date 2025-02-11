“Kejriwal wants to become CM of Punjab”: Congress MP

Reacting to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal’s meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, his Cabinet Ministers and party MLAs, Congress MP Gurjit Singh Aujla on Tuesday said that after AAP’s defeat in Delhi assembly polls, Kejriwal should have called a meeting with party’s Delhi leaders but instead, Punjab MLAs have been called.

“It is his party, he should hold a meeting, but if he is holding a meeting immediately after the defeat then it has a different meaning. He has lost Delhi, so he should call Delhi leaders and brainstorm, but Punjab MLAs have been called…,” he told a news agency.

Claiming that there are talks of Kejriwal moving to Punjab, the Congress leader said that the people of the state are already fed up with him and they will not accept him.

“Both his models, Punjab and Delhi, have failed. Arvind Kejriwal wants to become the Chief Minister or wants some changes… The people of Punjab are fed up with him, no matter how many meetings he holds, it will not make any difference…,” he asserted.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the meeting of Punjab MLAs and ministers with Arvind Kejriwal, Congress MP Gurjit Singh Aujla says, “It is his party, he should hold a meeting, but if he is holding a meeting immediately after the defeat then it has a different meaning. He has lost Delhi, so he… pic.twitter.com/VPN5KyiIJ3 — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2025

His remarks came after the AAP chief convened a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party ministers and MLAs.