Kejriwal to move into Ashok Mittal’s house on 5 Firozeshah Road tomorrow

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal will shift to party Rajya Sabha member Ashok Mittal’s house at Firozeshah Road in Lutyens Delhi on Friday while former deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia has already moved to his new accomodation at 32 Rajendra Prasad Road.

The bungalow Sisodia moved in has been allotted to Rajya Sabha MP and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, party sources said on Thursday.

Kejriwal will vacate the CM’s official residence on Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines on Friday and move to his new address, 5 Firozeshah Road, located near AAP’s office on Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane.

Sisodia, lived in AB-17 Mathura Road before moving into his new home.

Meanwhile, AAP’s Rajya Sabha member, Mittal, expressed joy over the party’s supremo Kejriwal choosing to stay with his family. He said after Kejriwal resigned from the post of Delhi CM, he came to know that the AAP chief did not have a place to stay. He, along with other party leaders and workers, extended an invitation to him to stay at their respective places.

He was confident that in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, the people would once again give a massive majority to the AAP, and Kejriwal would return to lead the city.

In a video message released on Thursday, Mittal stated, “I invited him to be my guest at my residence, and it brings me great joy that he accepted my invitation,” he added.

Meanwhile, senior party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said after the AAP chief was released from jail on bail, he had announced that he wouldn’t be the CM until he passed the ‘Agni Pariksha’ in the court of the people.

Bharadwaj recalled Kejriwal saying after Pitru Paksha, he would shift to a new residence. Many people had invited the AAP chief to stay with them after vacating the CM’s residence.