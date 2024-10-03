Kejriwal to move into Ashok Mittal’s house on 5 Firozeshah Road tomorrow

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal will vacate the CM’s official residence on Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines and move into his party’s RS MP Ashok Mittal’s house on Firozeshah Road on Friday, the AAP said on Thursday.

Mittal’s residence is located near the AAP office in Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane.

Mittal has expressed joy over the party’s supremo Kejriwal choosing his residence to stay with his family. The RS MP said after Kejriwal resigned from the post of Delhi CM, he came to know that the AAP chief did not have a place to stay. Therefore, he, along with other party leaders and workers, extended an invitation to him to stay at their place.

Advertisement

He was confident that in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, the people would once again give a massive majority to the AAP, and Kejriwal would return to lead the city.

In a video message released on Thursday, Mittal stated, “I invited him to be my guest at my residence, and it brings me great joy that he accepted my invitation,” he added.

Meanwhile, senior party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said after the AAP chief was released from jail, he had announced that he won’t be the CM until he passed the ‘Agni Pariksha’ in the court of the people.

Bharadwaj recalled Kejriwal saying after Pitru Paksha, he would shift to a new residence. Many people had invited the AAP chief to stay with them upon vacating the CM’s residence.

Meanwhile, sources said former Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia has also moved to a new place in the New Delhi assembly constituency.