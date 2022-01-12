Kejriwal promises to make Punjab ‘drug free’ ahead of polls

To woo voters in Punjab, Aam Admi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal today announced if the party forms the government it will create many job opportunities that the children who have gone to Canada will begin to return to Punjab within five years besides making the state ‘ drug-free’.

Besides, he said, AAP will implement a 10-point ‘Punjab Model’ based on a 10-point agenda as per inputs from the people of Punjab for the advancement of the state.

“AAP will get the harshest punishment for all those accused of sacrilege and will restore peace and brotherhood in Punjab. Will make Punjab free of corruption, and like Delhi, people’s work will be done without the use of money,” said Kejriwal.

He further said, “We will transform Punjab’s education system in the same way that we have transformed Delhi’s education system. AAP will build luxurious government hospitals in Punjab as well as 16,000 mohalla clinics where every Punjabi will receive free treatment.”

Besides, Kejriwal promised to provide 24×7 free electricity supply in Punjab and will deposit Rs 1000 in the accounts of all women over the age of 18.

“Will fix the farming system in Punjab and end corruption by eliminating Raid Raj to help traders. Congress and Badals ruled in partnership in Punjab; looted every paisa of public funds from the hands of the poor,” alleged Delhi Chief Minister.

He said, “Now people have made up their minds to put an end to the partnership of Congress and the Badal family to give a chance to the Aam Aadmi Party. All the parties have come together to defeat AAP and Punjabis once again, but this time the whole of Punjab is ready to fail their plans.”

Kejriwal said, “People in Punjab now have an opportunity to inflict change in the politics of the state. In 1966, Punjab was made into a separate state. Since then the Congress has ruled Punjab for 25 years and the Badal family for 19 years.”

Despite who was in power, both the Congress and the Badals exploited the state of Punjab and looted its people to amass ill-gotten wealth, alleged AAP national convenor.