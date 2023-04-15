Kejriwal kingpin of liquor scam: BJP

A day after Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the CBI for questioning in the excise policy case, the BJP on Saturday called the Delhi Chief Minister the kingpin of the liquor scam and dared him to take a lie detector test if had nothing to be afraid of.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader for attacking the Central government over the summons and said it was not the time for rhetoric but accountability.

Noting Kejriwal’s past attacks on politicians cutting across parties over the issue of corruption, he claimed that the chief minister was trembling with fear now that he had been summoned by the CBI.

Bhatia posed several questions to Kejriwal and wondered if he was not accountable for the proceedings of the February 2021 meeting of the Delhi Cabinet in which the scam was allegedly given shape. Kejriwal’s confidant and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is already in jail in connection with the scam.

The BJP spokesperson noted that the Supreme Court has refused to give any relief to Sisodia while a sessions court made some critical observations on his role in the scam when it rejected his bail plea.

The probe agencies were free to pursue corruption cases under the Modi-led government, which has “zero tolerance” for graft, he claimed. “We have asked Kejriwal five questions, and I dare him to answer even one of them. He will beat around the bush and evade these questions,” he said.