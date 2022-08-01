Kejriwal holds another rally in Guj, assures employment to youth

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a rally at Veraval in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district during which he assured employment to the youth of the state if his party is voted to power.

Earlier, last month during a rally in Surat, he promised providing free electricity.

Addressing the rally, he criticised the Gujarat government over the recent deaths of people after consuming spurious liquor.

“I came to know that the Chief Minister of Gujarat has not yet gone to meet them. They believe that it will not affect the votebank. In everything, there is no vote… the life of a person is important,” Kejriwal said.

“I asked one of the patients from where he got the alcohol. He said that in every village and city, if you want it, it is also delivered at home… those who want their children to drink poison should vote for BJP, those who want education and employment for their children should vote for AAP,” he said.

Referring to the case of a suicide by a 23-year-old youth over unemployment, a few days ago, Kejriwal said: “I have come to tell every youth of Gujarat that now your elder brother has come… you don’t need to commit suicide. I have come to tell every mother and father that your son has arrived.”

“If I don’t fulfill my promise in five years, push me out after five years. We will give jobs to every unemployed person. My intention is also clear and I am educated, I know how to give them employment. Delhi will have 20 lakh jobs in the next five years,” he added.

The AAP leader also touched on the subject of “freebies culture”, saying: “Just give us one chance… today, all will criticise me on TV that Kejriwal is distributing ‘revdi’ free… some sent it to Swiss banks. Kejriwal distributes ‘revdi’ to the masses.”