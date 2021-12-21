Kejriwal Government free ration scheme extended to assist the underprivileged

The free ration scheme of the Delhi Government has been extended. The free ration scheme was supposed to end on November 30. In such a situation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that after understanding the economic condition of the poor, it was decided that people would continue to get free ration in Delhi. Kejriwal said that the period of free ration supply had ended but the Delhi Government is extending it for another six months.

People of Delhi will now be provided with free ration from December 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022. The underprivileged of Delhi have been receiving free rations ever since the pandemic struck and people get free rations through their ration cards.

In this regard, Kejriwal addressed a press conference today and said, “the Delhi Cabinet has taken another important decision today. Ever since the pandemic struck Delhi, we have been giving free ration to the people of Delhi. Those who come to get their ration from the

ration card are given free ration. The period of giving free ration is getting over and thus is being extended further for six months. Now

the facility of giving free ration to the people of Delhi has been extended till 31st May.”

Earlier CM had written a letter to the Prime Minister in November. Stressing upon the need of the hour, Kejriwal had stated in his letter, “during the COVID period, the Central Government had given free ration to every ration cardholder across the country in addition to the ration that was being made available every month. The Delhi government made the monthly ration supply free from its own end.”

The CM had further written, “due to these steps of the Central Government and Delhi Government, the poor got a lot of relief during

the pandemic. These schemes of both the governments are ending in November. The Central Government has announced that this scheme will not be extended after November. There is backbreaking inflation in the country at this time. The common man is finding it difficult to get two square meals. Many people lost their jobs during the Corona period. They have no means of earning. In such a situation, I request you that the Central Government further extend this scheme of giving additional free ration to the people for six more months. The Delhi Government is extending the scheme from its own end to provide people free additional ration for six months. It will be very kind of you to do the same as well.”

It is noteworthy that a cabinet meeting was held on 5 October 2021 under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister. Keeping in mind the needs of non-PDS poor families, migrant workers and economically weaker people, it was proposed to further provide free ration till the COVID-19

pandemic continues.