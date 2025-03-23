Kejriwal accuses BJP of disregarding Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar’s legacy

AAP national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP of disregarding the legacy of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and social reformer Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar after coming to power in the national capital.

Speaking at AAP’s ‘Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam,’ to commemorate Shaheedi Diwas and pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, Kejriwal said that AAP had entered politics to fulfill the dreams of these iconic figures, not for political power.

“Our role models are Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar. Bhagat Singh believed that merely removing the British was not enough; the structure of society had to change. Otherwise, brown rulers would replace the British. This is exactly what has happened. Today’s rulers are worse than the British,” Kejriwal said.

He criticized the BJP for allegedly removing portraits of Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar from government offices within 48 hours of taking power in Delhi. “I want to ask them, is there anyone who has sacrificed more for the country than Bhagat Singh?” he questioned.

The former CM also attacked the BJP for allegedly restricting the free bus ride scheme for women. He claimed that women were being denied free pink tickets unless they downloaded a mobile app.

“Why are they doing this? Instead of improving facilities, they are withdrawing the existing ones. By now, they should have started giving Rs 2,500 to women, but they have not,” he said, accusing the BJP of failing to fulfil its poll promises.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai asserted that the party was born out of struggle and would continue its mission across the country. “Our defeat in Delhi happened due to tactics, but our strength is our dedicated workers. They thought we would be finished, but we will make a comeback across the country with double strength,” he said.