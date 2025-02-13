Kejriwal & Aaditya’s meeting just an attempt to forget sorrows: Delhi BJP

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Thursday said that the statement issued in the name of Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Singh following the meeting between Arvind Kejriwal and Thackeray, reflects the desperation of the Aam Aadmi Party and Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction).

He alleged that Kejriwal and Thackeray just engage in personality-driven politics, and both have been rejected by the public. He said that AAP is currently criticizing the Election Commission, just as the Thackeray faction did some time ago.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson further stated that it is unfortunate that these rejected leaders are allegedly misleading the public about their defeat by questioning the impartiality of the poll panel, the police and the administration.

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray had met Kejriwal on Thursday, and stressed the urgent need for the INDIA alliance to strategize its next move, and said that in the recently concluded Delhi polls, BJP had blessings of the poll panel.

With many leaders from both the parties like Sanjay Singh, Sanjay Raut, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Arvind Sawant, and Sanjay Dina Patil in attendance, the meeting signaled collective opposition outrage over the alleged electoral manipulation.