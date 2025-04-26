Kedarnath devotees will get enough hot water, LED screens signage to find facilities

Devotees coming to Kedarnath Shrine area will be provided hot water during their stays with special attention towards cleanliness of the newly developed township.

LED screens will be installed on rain shelter walls to help pilgrims locate different facilities and government installations available at Kedarnath township.

Uttarakhand Chief secretary Anand Bardhan stated that pilgrims coming to Kedarnath in this Chardham Yatra season will get sufficient hot water which has always been their demand.

According to Bardhan pilgrims will have no dearth of hot water this season as all arrangements are being made to provide them on demand.

Demand for hot water in Kedarnath shrine area has always been there owing to very cold weather conditions. This helps pilgrims carry out their routine activities adequately particularly performance of the religious rituals.

“Necessary directions have been issued to the officials to make all arrangements for providing hot water to the devotees. Hot water is a prime need of the pilgrims at Kedarnath for acutely cold weather condition. It’s also needed for the fact that devotees are made to stand in the queues for hours.

“Apart from this pilgrims will have different feeling on cleanliness in Kedarnath this season. Officials have also been asked to ensure complete cleanliness between the temple complex and Astha Path built on the bank of the Saraswati river” said Chief secretary.

Bardhan informed that construction of much awaited Bailey Bridge at the confluence of Mandakini and Saraswati Rivers at new Kedarnath township developed after 2013 disaster is completed. According to chief secretary this bridge will make commuting easier for the devotees during pilgrimage.

“LED digital signage screens will be installed along rain shelters built on Aastha Path for the first time in the cominv pilgrimage season starting from April 30. This is aimed at providing adequate information as the locations of medical assistance facilities, convenience centres, eateries, certains help desks, and other necessary facilities and installations available in the township” said Bardhan who was on his Kedarnath visit for field inspection of the ongoing preparations for the Chardham Pilgrimage this season.