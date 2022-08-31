Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao shared the stage with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and lashed out at the Centre for the “faulty policies” including inflation and said the BJP is insensitive towards the needs of the state.

Rao said that Nitish Kumar is a big leader and the Centre has not even fulfilled its promise of granting special status to Bihar. Taking a dig at the Centre, KCR said, “Before the Modi-led BJP government, Rupee never depreciated so much. Why do farmers have to protest for over a year? The country faced losses in every sector due to the failures of the policies implemented by the Centre.”

KCR went ahead and criticised the BJP’s mission of eliminating all opposition parties from the political arena. “It is a shame that the ruling party says that they will finish all other political parties,” he added.

“Rao along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday provided financial assistance to the families of Indian soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan Valley and to the families of 12 Bihar workers who died in a fire incident in Secunderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, KCR extended salutations to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the Galwan valley and the families of the workers who died in the fire mishap tragedy.

“Heart is heavy for a long time to help the families of soldiers. I have come to this Holy land of Patna to help the soldiers’ families. The lives of martyred soldiers cannot be brought back. The message of the whole country is to stand by the families of the soldiers and reach everyone. This will boost the self-confidence of soldiers and Indian Military Forces,” said KCR.

He said that Telangana is the youngest state heading fast on the path of development in India.

“Thousands of workers from Bihar are contributing to the development of Telangana state. They are working in many fields. The Central Government, which claims to be an efficient government, ignored the request to run special trains during coronavirus. During the pandemic crisis, Telangana Government considered the migrant workers from Bihar and other states in Telangana as the representatives of Telangana state. We share their happiness and hardships.

Telangana CM said that the special trains were arranged during COVID and many workers and labourers were shifted to their respective states,” he said while listing out the work done by his government.

“We believe that all those who migrate to Telangana for work are partners of the state development. We came from the banks of river Godavari to the banks of river Ganges. Godavari River is considered as Southern Ganga in Telangana similar to the holy Ganges,” he said.

He said that he felt very happy to come here and participate in this auspicious event.

“Bihar is the holy land from where noted leader Jayaprakash Narayan was born. Every transformation taken place with the consciousness of the Bihar people has led to peace in the country. Nalanda University in Bihar is a big historical institution. Felt very happy to come here and participate in this auspicious event,” he added.

KCR arrived in Patna earlier today. He was received by Nitish Kumar at the Patna airport.

Speaking on the occasion, Tejashwi Yadav said that if all states cooperate like this, the country will succeed.

“Today’s program by CM Nitish Kumar and Telangana CM KCR is in view of honouring the soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan Valley and the people who died in a recent accident in Hyderabad… if all states cooperate like this, the country will succeed,” said Yadav.

Rao handed over cheques for Rs 10 lakh to each family of the soldiers and Rs 5 lakh to each family of the deceased migrant worker.

In June 2020, 19 jawans were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. Earlier, the Telangana government had earlier extended support to Colonel Santosh Babu, who was from his state.

In an unfortunate incident, a total of 12 people who hailed from Bihar were charred to death in the fire at a timber godown in Telangana’s Secunderabad.

KCR arrived in Patna on Wednesday and was received by Nitish at the Patna airport earlier in the day.

KCR’s visit comes at a time when Nitish Kumar left the NDA and joined hands with RJD and Congress to form the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government in Bihar.

Earlier, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav met KCR in Hyderabad.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Grand Alliance government has won the trust vote in the Legislative Assembly.

The political scenario in the state has changed since Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with BJP and staked a claim to form a government with RJD earlier this month.

Nitish Kumar had broken away from the BJP and formed a government with the RJD and other parties earlier this month. The Chief Minister and his deputy – RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav – took oath on August 10.

The Bihar Grand Alliance has a combined strength of 163. Its effective strength climbed to 164 after Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh extended support to Nitish Kumar.