KCR meet in Maharashtra, the second outside Telangana, tomorrow

BRS is all set to hold its second rally outside Telangana to be addressed by party president K Chandrasekhar Rao tomorrow at Kandhar-Loha in neighbouring NDA-ruled Maharashtra as part of its expansion plan in other states across the country.

Surprisingly, even though Karnataka elections are round the corner, K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR who had offered all help to HD Kumaraswamy of JD (S), seems to be more interested in focusing on Maharashtra instead of the southern state which also has substantial Telugu population in the areas bordering Telangana.

Despite all the troubles faced by his daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case, he is planning the expansion of the party to Maharashtra.

The BRS approached the State Election Commission to seek recognition as a registered party and allotment of the car symbol to the party. The party is keen to test electoral waters and contest the upcoming local body elections including Nanded Municipal Corporation polls.

This would be the second such meeting to be addressed by KCR in Nanded district which borders Telangana and has a large Telugu speaking population. In fact villages in five Assembly segments of this part of Maharashtra have been demanding similar welfare schemes and even sought merger with Telangana in the past.

The BRS MLA of Armor Jeevan Reddy has been put in charge of Nanded and is overseeing arrangements for the public meeting. Zaheerabad MP BB Patil and Chenur MLA Balka Suman visited the meeting spot today which turned pink, the party colour of BRS thanks to the massive banners and cut outs that have been put up.

KCR had held his first meeting at Bhokar in Nanded. Its success led the party to plan its second meeting in Kandhar-Loha. BRS leaders had claimed that it was after KCR’s meeting that the Maharashtra government had announced a cash incentive scheme for farmers.

The BRS leaders from North Telangana districts have been busy making elaborate arrangements for the second mammoth meeting of KCR in Nanded. The BRS are using 16 specially designed campaign vehicles fitted with LED screens to showcase the developments in Telangana and are using these to mobilise people from the villages in order to attend the meeting tomorrow. The party also claims that a large number of leaders from other political parties will join the BRS tomorrow.