KCR dubs Congress as villain number one for Telangana

Dubbing the Gandhis as duplicates, BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao tore into the Congress party on Sunday, calling it villain number one for Telangana under whose misrule the state was turning backward.

Iterating that the BRS would not topple the Congress government, he said the people would teach them a befitting lesson.

Rao, popularly known as KCR, addressed a mammoth rally in Elkathurthy village of the Warangal district held to mark the silver jubilee of the formation of the BRS.

Rao began the rally by observing silence to pay homage to the 26 tourists killed in Kashmir recently. Attacking the Congress on the occasion, he dubbed it “the number 1 villain of Telangana, be it the past or the present”.

He slammed the ruling party for making false promises. “There is no other party that can surpass the Congress in creating golmaal (mess) and telling lies. The local leaders are not enough and the duplicate Gandhis have also come to the stage, dancing and clapping, making far-fetched promises,” said Rao.

He recounted how Congress had got votes after promising to distribute Rs 15,000 as Rythu Bandhu and wondered what happened to that promise. The BRS supremo, in an emotional moment, said he was in unbearable pain, watching Telangana getting destroyed right in front of his eyes.

He said, “We will not topple your Congress government. If you do not work properly, the people will teach a befitting lesson.” He, however, warned the police against harassing his party’s social media workers and predicted that the BRS was going to return to power soon.

Rao also attacked the BJP for failing to allocate resources to the country’s youngest state. “In 11 years, did the BJP even give Rs 11 to Telangana,” he asked.

Rao also urged the Centre to stop Operation Kagar in the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border against Maoists and hold peace talks with the CPI(Maoists).

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy too was approached by several civil society organisations to hold peace talks with the Maoists. He said his party regarded the issue from the viewpoint that it was a social problem.