Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today dismissed rumours about his ill-health and told his party men he will continue as chief minister after months of speculation and statements by party leaders that his son and TRS working president KT Rama Rao will soon be promoted to the top post.

In fact in his customary style he upbraided his party leaders for indulging in loose talk and said he will remain the chief minister for the next ten years. Rao was addressing a state executive meeting of the TRS and discussed upcoming party membership drive and the annual plenary slated for 27 April.

Senior leaders, legislators, MPs, Zilla Parishad members, mayors and chairpersons of various municipalities participated in the meeting.

Quite a few MLAs and ministers, including deputy Speaker of the Assembly T Padma Rao and health minister Eatela Rajender, had openly made statements that his son and TRS working president KT Rama Rao was the CM in waiting, ready to takeover from his father.