Kavitha’s letter to ‘daddy’ KCR creates buzz in political circles

A purported handwritten letter by BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha to her father, K Chandrasekhar Rao, conveying to him her concerns over the functioning of the party, sparing the BJP, lack of clarity on BC reservations and silence on Wakf issue has created a buzz in Telangana politics.

In the six-page letter addressed to “daddy”, Kavitha said, “As you spoke about BJP for only two minutes, a lot of people are speculating that there will be an alliance with BJP in the future.”

She then added that she agreed to this perspective because she had suffered at the hands of the BJP, referring to her imprisonment in Tihar jail for Delhi liquor scam.

The letter, written in Telugu with a few words of English thrown in, also cited KCR’s inaccessibility to foot soldiers and asked him to hold a plenary session to get the feedback of the party cadres. She pointed out the positives and negatives faced by the BRS after losing power in Telangana. She raised the crucial issues of BC reservation, Wakf legislation, MLC election and so on.

The letter came at a time when her brother and party working president KT Rama Rao was taking over the mantle of the BRS while her father was content with taking a backseat.