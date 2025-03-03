Kavitha threatens to send postcards to Sonia Gandhi

BRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday threatened to send lakhs of postcards from women of Telangana to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi if the Congress -led state government failed to provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 as promised by the party during the assembly polls.

The BRS leader was speaking after launching a postcard movement through her organization Telangana Jagruthi, under which 10,000 postcards were sent to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, for failing to fulfill the promises made to the women of the southern state.

Advertisement

Kavitha slammed the chief minister for the delay in implementing various schemes that were promised to the women by the Congress.

Advertisement

Kavitha accused the Congress government in the state of betraying the women, particularly after making tall promises to come to power. She warned that if no official announcement was made by 8 March, these 10,000 women would stage protests in 10,000 villages.

She vowed to mobilize lakhs of women to write to the veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi if the state government fails to fulfill the promises. In 2023, Sonia Gandhi announced the Mahalaxmi Scheme, under which the party promised to pay Rs 2,500 per month to the women as financial assistance.

Though Congress introduced free bus rides for women right after coming to power, it has so far failed to implement the monthly financial assistance scheme for women.

She slammed the chief minister for claiming to make one crore women millionaires by inaugurating a petrol pump to be run solely by women, pointing out that it did not directly benefit the women.

She also demanded scooters for young women who have turned 18 as promised by Congress. She criticized the government for neglecting the Anganwadi workers, claiming that they were left disillusioned as there were no salary hikes as promised before the polls.

She also claimed that there has been a jump in crimes committed against women during the Congress regime.