Kashmiri students will be evacuated from Iran, if required: Omar Abdullah

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Sunday that the decision to evacuate Kashmiri students from the war-hit Iran will be taken after taking stock of the ground situation.

Omar said he was in touch with the minister of external affairs.

He wrote on X: “I’m in touch with @MEAIndia regarding the evolving situation in Iran, particularly with regard to the students from Kashmir in Tehran, Shiraz, Qom and other cities. They, in turn, are in close contact with the authorities in Iran”.

“A decision to evacuate, if necessary, will be taken based on the ground situation keeping the safety and security of these students as the primary consideration. We will keep everyone informed as the situation develops”.

“As a parent, I assure all the concerned parents of my government’s close and continuous attention to this important developing situation”, Omar added.