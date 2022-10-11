Kashmiri separatist leader Altaf Shah dies in AIIMS Delhi

Senior separatist leader and late Syed Ali Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Ahmad Shah passed away on Tuesday in Delhi’s AIIMS.

According to the family sources, he had been ailing with renal cancer during his incarceration in Tihar Jail from where he was first shifted to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and later to AIIMS for treatment.

Shah’s daughter Ruwa Shah confirmed the death through a tweet. “Abu (father) breathed his last at AIIMS, New Delhi. As a prisoner.”

Abu breathed his last at AIIMS, New Delhi. As a prisoner. https://t.co/EqxGyappW0 — Ruwa Shah (@ShahRuwa) October 10, 2022

Over the last six months, his daughter has been making regular appeals to the authorities saying he is not keeping well and needs immediate medical attention.

Shah was arrested by the NIA in 2018, along with several other separatist leaders, in an alleged terror funding case and was lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail since then.