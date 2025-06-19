Kashmiri Papier Mache Box, Madhubani painting and Brass Dokra Horse: PM Modi’s exquisite gifts to world leaders during G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented exquisite gifts to world leaders during the recent G7 Summit in Kananiskas, Canada.

Modi gifted Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, a Cane and Bamboo Boat with a Swan Figurine during his Canada visit to attend the G7 Summit.

A beautiful handmade craft from Meghalaya, the boat was made by artisans of the north eastern state, using natural materials like cane and bamboo.

The PM gifted his Australian counterpart a Kolhapuri Silver Pot, made from pure silver. The pot was decorated with detailed floral and paisley designs, all hand-engraved by skilled local artisans. The pot also has an ornate lid, showing the perfect mix of beauty and function.

Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of Germany, recieved a Sandstone Replica of Konark Wheel from PM Modi.

President of France, recieved a Dokra Nandi, while Salma Lakhani, Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, was gifted a Kashmiri Papier Mache Box with Gold Leaf Work.

Modi gifted Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta, an Ebony Wood Jali Work Box with Silver Nakkashi Work.

The present Modi gifted to Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, was a Silver Filigree Work Clutch Purse from Cuttack, Odisha, showcasing the region’s famous traditional craft called Tarakasi.

PM Modi gifted Mark Carney, the Canadian Prime Minister, a Brass Bodhi Tree sculpture from Bihar. Made by hand from brass, it shows the sacred Bodhi tree where Buddha found enlightenment in Bodh Gaya.

A warli painting for President of Mexico, a Brass Dokra Horse for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and a beautiful Madhubani painting for South Korean President Lee Jae-myung were the other notable gifts from PM Modi.