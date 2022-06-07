Kashmiri Pandits in high spirits at Kheer Bhawani temple

Kashmiri Pandit devotees are in high spirits although because of the fear of recent targeted killings a lesser number of them have turned up to participate in the Mela Kheer Bhawani that will begin on Wednesday in the Ganderbal district of Kashmir.

Amid tight security arrangements, about 250 devotees left Jammu on Tuesday in a fleet of government-arranged buses to pay obeisance at the Kheer Bhawani temple.

The annual Kheer Bhawani mela is one of the biggest religious functions of the Kashmiri Pandits. The mela is being held after two years break due to Covid-19.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar flagged off the pilgrims from Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu and said adequate security arrangements are in place both in Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, PK Pole visited Kheer Bhawani Temple Tullamulla to review the arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of the Mela.

He was accompanied by DIG-CKR, Sujit K Singh, and Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner apprised the Divisional Commissioner that all arrangements have been put in place and finalized for the smooth celebrations of the Mela.

The Divisional Commissioner took a round of the shrine and inspected the arrangements and gave necessary instructions to the District Administration and representatives of Dharmarth Trust for further augmenting the arrangements.

The DC briefed him about the steps taken for conducting a smooth mela and informed him that various line departments like Medical, Municipality, FCS&CA, Police, SDRF, Fire and Emergency have erected their stalls for providing the requisite facilities to the devotees during the mela.

While inspecting the stalls, he asked the DC to direct the Handloom and Handicrafts to erect the stalls to showcase handicraft art so that devotees visiting here get awareness about the local handicraft art and it would be instrumental to promote the local handicrafts.

He directed the DC that the tents and stalls installed should be moved backward for the proper utilization of available space, besides, keeping enough matting in the tents to provide a proper sitting place for devotees.

Speaking on the occasion, the Div Com said that the free SRTC bus service has been made available for the devotees to reach Kheerbawani Temple from various public places.

He also appealed to the devotees to take full benefit of the bus service being provided by the administration for their convenience and appealed to them to pay their obeisance tomorrow at Kheer Bhawani, Tulmulla.

The Div Com also complemented the locals by making arrangements for the devotees which is the best example of communal harmony and mutual brotherhood.

He also directed the concerned for installing more mobile toilets in the parking area, and outside the temple area.