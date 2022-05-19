Kashmir University gets its first woman vice-chancellor

The University of Kashmir got its first woman vice-chancellor on Thursday when Professor Nilofer Khan was appointed to the post.

Prof. Nilofer Khan is presently working in the Home Science Department of the university. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha appointed her as the new vice-chancellor of the university.

The LG made the appointment exercising the powers vested in him under Section 12 of the Kashmir and Jammu Universities Act, 1969 for a period of three years with effect from the date she takes over the charge.

Prof. Nilofer Khan will replace earth-scientist Prof. Talat Ahmad whose three-year term expired in August 2021 but the search for the new V-C got delayed due to unforeseen reasons.