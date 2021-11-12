Kashmir security forces kill two terrorists in encounter

Officials reported on Friday that a second terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in the Chawalgam area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

“Another unidentified terrorist has been killed (Total 02). Arms and ammunition, as well as incriminating materials, were recovered. There is a search underway “According to the police.

After a joint police-army squad cordoned off the area and conducted a search operation based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists, a shootout erupted on Thursday.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

(With IANS inputs)