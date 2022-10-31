Kashmir saffron finds place in Tata’s basket

In a significant first that could boost marketing of Kashmir saffron, 45 kgs of fresh saffron flowers have been purchased by Tata consumers Products Limited.

Tata Consumer Products, a part of Tata Group, is an Indian fast-moving consumer goods company with its corporate headquarter in Mumbai and it also produces tea with natural Saffron flavour.

Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal, said Tata Consumers Products Limited collected 45 kgs of saffron flowers for its processing and collection at the International Kashmir Saffron trade Centre (IIKSTC) in south Kashmir’s Pampore.

Chowdhary visited IIKTC where he monitored the procurement by Tata consumers Product Limited.

Director Agriculture was informed about the saffron flower picking operations, various interventions by the department and latest technologies adopted by the saffron growers.

On the occasion, Director Agriculture said that the IIKSTC has been established by the department to provide saffron growers with the best facilities for the pre and post harvest and marketing of their produce.

Director said that the adoption of latest technologies by the saffron farmers will not only increase the production but will ensure better quality. He said GI Tagging of saffron has increased its importance.

He said with GI Tagging of Kashmir saffron and online marketing facilities at IIKSTC has made it easy for buyers and sellers to trade and the saffron grower has a wide range of market options available.

He said the quality of Kashmir saffron is much better than that from other countries. He asked the concerned officers to work in a way that the economic benefit of this unique quality of Kashmir saffron reaches the concerned saffron farmers.