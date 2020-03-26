Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported its first death due to novel Coronavirus after a 65-year-old man who had tested positive passed away at a hospital in Srinagar.

The patient was being treated at the Chest Diseases Hospital in Srinagar.

“The patient had accompanying ailments of hypertension, diabetes and obesity. He succumbed in the early hours today,” a senior doctor said.

He had a travel history of New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh where he was part of ‘Tabligi Jamaat’ (Religious preachers), attended by people from Malaysia and Indonesia.

Before being admitted in the hospital, he had come into contact with some local doctors, nurses and paramedics in addition to attending a couple of religious congregations in Sopore town of Kashmiri’s Baramulla district.

According to reports, four other individuals who came in contact with the patient have also tested positive, while a bulk of those he had contacted have gone on self quarantine and reported at medical facilities.

After this death, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases is now 10 in the union territory, out of whom seven are being treated in Srinagar and three in the Jammu city.

India has now reported 15 deaths due to Coronavirus, with fresh reports of casualties from Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra. The number of COVID-19 cases have also risen to 649 in the country.