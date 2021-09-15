Kashmir to be linked with rail before 2024: Minister

Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the rail link to Kashmir with the rest of the country will be operationalised for the public before 2024.

The minister visited the Jammu Railway Station and a Community Service Centre (CSC) and took stock of the facilities being provided to the public. His visit is part of the public outreach initiative of the Union Government for Jammu & Kashmir.

At CSC, officers from Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA) briefed the Union Minister about the functioning of the department and its role in facilitating people with respect to government’s facilities like Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, e-Shram and other e-governance facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister stated that it is the government’s mission to reach ‘every last person in line’. He shed light on Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyaan under which the rural population is being given computer and internet literacy.

He said that systematic surveys are being undertaken to link the remotest regions of the country through mobile and internet connectivity. ‘Universal internet access’ is the goal set by the Prime Minister, he said.

Regarding the Jammu-Poonch railway link, the minister assured that work on the same has been expedited and would be completed after addressing viability issues of the area.

Earlier, the Minister also inspected Jammu Railway Station and studied the up-gradation plan for Jammu and Kathua railway stations. He assured that appropriate steps would be taken to facilitate pilgrims and tourists reaching Jammu and beyond through railways. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anshul Garg and senior officers from Indian Railways.