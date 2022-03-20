‘The Kashmir Files’ has initiated conversation, let it build up: BJP

Amid the outgoing debate over the film ‘The Kashmir Files’, the BJP on Sunday said that the movie has initiated a conversation and let it build up.

Hitting out at the former Union Minister and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh said that it is better to leave the narrative and conversation to take shape on their own.

Quoting a tweet by Ramesh, Santhosh said, “Leave the narrative & conversation to take shape on their own. Kashmir Files has initiated a conversation. Let it build up. Let’s see it will be hate or pain or unfoldment of truth or something else. You branded in the same way many developments post independence.”

On Saturday, Ramesh tweeted, “Some films inspire change. Kashmir Files incites hate. Truth can lead to justice, rehabilitation, reconciliation & peace. Propaganda twists facts, distorts history to whip up anger & promote violence. Statesmen heal wounds. Pracharaks exploit fear and prejudice to divide & rule.”

The director of the movie, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri tweeted, “Why don’t we debate this @Jairam_Ramesh ji. Public will get to know your point of view also. A film should start conversations and I would be too happy to take the lead.”

Earlier, the BJP hit out at former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and asked which part of the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ does he find untrue.

The former chief minister has reportedly said that ‘The Kashmir Files’ is not fully factual and many lies are projected in the film.

National in-charge of BJP Information and Technology Department, Amit Malviya asked “Which part of #KashmirFiles does Omar find untrue? The fact that Farooq Abdullah, his father, resigned as CM on 18Jan1990, and as if on cue the genocide was unleashed on hapless Kashmiri Hindus starting 19Jan1990? That he ordered the release of 70 ISI trained dreaded terrorists?”