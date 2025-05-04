Kashi emerges as a global tourist hub with growing daily footfall

Thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh, especially Kashi (Varanasi), is rapidly emerging as a major attraction for both Indian and international tourists.

The double-engine government has not only transformed the infrastructure of this ancient city but has also placed it firmly on the global tourism map.

Be it Kashi or other districts of Uttar Pradesh, the state has seen a remarkable surge in tourist footfall.

According to data from the UP Tourism Department released on Sunday, Indian tourist visits to Kashi soared by 77.59% in the first quarter of 2025 (January to March) compared to the same period in 2024. Foreign tourist arrivals also saw a significant rise of 34.21% during this time.

According to Rajendra Rawat, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department, Kashi welcomed 2,56,78,631 (2.56 crore) visitors from January to March in 2024. This number shot up to 11,46,11,239 (11.46 crore) in the first three months of 2025, marking an increase of 8,89,32,608 (nearly 8.89 crore) domestic tourists within a year. Foreign tourist numbers also went up from 98,961 in 2024 to 1,50,425 in 2025—an increase of 51,464 visitors in just three months.

Notably, the city’s spiritual aura, coupled with visible development—from revamped ghats and better roads to improved sanitation and modern amenities—has made Kashi a must-visit destination.