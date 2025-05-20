Kasganj Police Lines to set a new benchmark in modern policing and strengthening national security: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his visit to Kasganj on Tuesday, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 60 development projects worth ₹724 crore.

Among the highlights was the inauguration of the newly constructed state-of-the-art police lines, developed across 25.63 hectares at a cost of ₹191 crore. The Chief Minister said the newly built police lines would serve as a milestone in the modernization of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Addressing the public, the CM emphasized that the double-engine government is committed to preserving Kasganj’s mythological and spiritual heritage and equally focused on upgrading its infrastructure.

He noted that since its formation in 2008, Kasganj had long been deprived of development, which was never a priority for pre-2017 governments. “Anarchy and corruption defined those regimes,” he remarked, “but today, Kasganj is progressing rapidly on the development path.”

The Chief Minister stated that the newly constructed Police Lines in Kasganj will mark a significant milestone in the modernization of Uttar Pradesh Police. Built at a cost of ₹191 crore, the facility includes barracks for 1,000 police personnel, residential quarters for officers, an auditorium, and other modern amenities.

He noted that in the past, police personnel were forced to live in dilapidated barracks, but now, luxurious residential accommodations are being provided in high-rise buildings. The Chief Minister emphasized that this Police Lines will serve as a model for the entire country.

Praising the Uttar Pradesh Police Housing Corporation for its role in the project, CM Yogi described it as a significant step toward empowering the police force and strengthening internal security.

“Today, UP Police has become the nemesis of the mafia. No mafia can run a parallel government or grab the property of the poor. Those who attempt to threaten the safety of daughters or businessmen must now be ready to meet their end,” he asserted.

Drawing parallels between internal and external security, the Chief Minister invoked the Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor, stating, “Just as PM Modi modernized our armed forces, resulting in the Indian Army bringing Pakistan to its knees, we must similarly modernize our police force to ensure the safety and stability of the state and nation.”

CM Yogi strongly criticized the previous Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party governments, accusing them of fostering lawlessness. “Before 2017, an atmosphere of fear prevailed in Uttar Pradesh. Streets would empty at dusk, miscreants roamed freely, and riots erupted every few days. Neither daughters nor traders were safe,” he said.

He also highlighted the neglect faced by Kasganj even after it became a district in 2008. “From 2008 to 2017, no land or funds were allocated for police lines. In 12 districts, police lines didn’t even exist. District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police had to operate out of block offices. How could the safety of 25 crore people be ensured under such conditions?” he asked.

The Chief Minister reiterated that previous regimes thrived on chaos, protected criminals, and obstructed development. Under the current government, Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a new era of law, order, and progress.

Highlighting Kasganj’s spiritual and mythological significance, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The district is home to the sacred land of Lord Vishnu’s Varaha incarnation and the Tapobhoomi of Maharishi Kapil. He stated that Soron holds spiritual importance on par with Sambhal—just as Sambhal is linked to the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Soron is associated with his third incarnation.”

The CM expressed gratitude that the double-engine government recognized this heritage and implemented focused development plans. “Just as Ayodhya, Mathura, and Vrindavan are witnessing transformative growth, Soron too will emerge as a center of spiritual tourism and development,” he asserted.

Citing the success of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh as a model where faith was harnessed for economic progress, the Chief Minister said Soron would also become a symbol of such integrated growth.

He announced several key projects for the region, including beautifying Nadrai Ka Pul, building a museum to preserve Kasganj’s mythological legacy, developing bypass roads in Suhavan and Amapur, and beautifying the lake in Dariyavanganj.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Chief Minister Composite School in Kasganj, which will offer education from pre-primary to Class 12. He announced that in the first phase, such schools will be set up at the district level, followed by expansions to tehsil, block, and Nyaya Panchayat levels.

“Every child, regardless of background, will have access to modern education and the opportunity to contribute to nation-building,” he said.

CM Yogi further stated that projects worth ₹724 crore in healthcare, roads, drinking water, urban development, and tourism would significantly boost Kasganj’s overall growth. He appreciated the efforts of public representatives’ proactive role in implementing development schemes, saying, “The coordination between security, good governance, and development fostered by the double-engine government is being effectively realized by the people of Kasganj.”

On this occasion, CM Yogi honored beneficiaries of various government schemes and presented Operation Jagriti of Agra Zone with the Smart Policing Award: Women Safety 2025, recognizing its contribution to women’s safety, empowerment, and dignity.

The Chief Minister distributed a range of benefits to residents, including certificates and tablets under skill and education schemes, house keys under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana and PM Awas Yojana (Urban), ₹5 lakh cheques under Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Yojana, Gharauni certificates, Ayushman Bharat cards, and laptops under Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana.