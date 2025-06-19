Karunya KN-577 Kerala Lottery Results 2025 released for June 19, 2025; Check now

The much-anticipated Kerala Lottery results for the Karunya KN-577 draw have been officially announced today, June 19, 2025.

The lucky draw, conducted by the Kerala Lottery Department, took place at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Each week, the Kerala Lottery offers lakhs of hopeful participants a chance to win life-changing prizes. For today’s Karunya KN-577 draw, over 1.08 crore tickets were sold, spread across 12 different series, which often change week to week.

It’s a long-standing tradition in Kerala, drawing excitement from across the state and beyond.

Let’s get straight to the results everyone’s waiting for.

Kerala Karunya KN-577 lottery winners for June 19, 2025:

First Prize (₹1 Crore): PC 705814

Second Prize (₹30 Lakhs): PH 291986

Third Prize (₹5 Lakhs): PC 375069

Consolation Prize (₹5,000 each):

PA 705814, PB 705814, PD 705814, PE 705814, PF 705814, PG 705814, PH 705814, PJ 705814, PK 705814, PL 705814, PM 705814.

If your ticket number matches any of these, it’s time to celebrate!

Winners are advised to carefully verify their ticket numbers and promptly contact the Kerala Lottery office to begin the prize claim process.

While these are the top winning numbers, the complete prize list is available on the official Kerala Lottery website. Participants can head there to see if their ticket has won in other prize categories.

Winners must present their winning ticket and valid identification to claim their prize. There is a time limit for claiming winnings, so make sure to act quickly. It’s always best to double-check the results from the official source to avoid any confusion.

The Kerala Lottery continues to be one of India’s most trusted and transparent lottery systems, offering people a legitimate chance to change their fortunes.

Stay tuned for upcoming draws and more chances to win big. Who knows, the next lucky ticket might just be yours!